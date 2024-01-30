Pakistani court hands another jail sentence to former PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was found guilty of leaking state secrets and sentenced to 10 years in jail, on top of a previous graft conviction, the court announced at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party spokesperson said Khan, the group’s founder, along with its vice-president and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were each sentenced to 10 years in “a sham case” and would challenge the decision, according to a statement to news agencies.

"Former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) vice-president Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years each inside prison in the cypher case," the spokesman told AFP.

According to the case, Khan allegedly shared the contents of a secret cable that Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington had sent to the government in Islamabad.

The former prime minister, Khan, was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Since then several charges were leveled against him, but the former cricketer maintained popularity in Pakistan.

The Pakistani government barred the former prime minister from running in an upcoming parliamentary election, in February, due to the previous criminal conviction. Khan had said the legal cases were a plot to sideline him, due to his popularity and rhetoric.

Since Khan’s arrest, violent demonstrations erupted across Pakistan, despite the authorities cracking down on his supporters and party.