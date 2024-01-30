U.S., Iran exchange messages ahead of Biden's military response - report

Iranian sources told Al Jazeera Arabic that the U.S. "sent more than one message to Tehran over the past two days via third parties" following the recent deadly attack on the U.S. base in Joran.

According to the report, Tehran told Washington that it would consider targeting its territory as a red line and its crossing would be met with an appropriate response."

The U.S. President Joe Biden stated that he made a decision on the retaliatory action. He highlighted that Washington does not seek further military escalation, reported Reuters.

As Iran International noted, "Tehran's message said that it does not want a war with Washington either, but it will forcefully confront any American adventure."

Previously Biden posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "We'll hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing."

Russia earlier on Tuesday urged both parties to de-escalate the situation in an effort to prevent spillover of the conflict across the region.

