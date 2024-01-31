Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was found guilty of illegally selling state gifts and sentenced to 14 years in prison, on top of a previous graft conviction and leaking of state secrets, a court announced.

Along with the premier, former First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi was convicted in the case, which alleged that the couple sold the state gifts that they'd received while in office.

Khan was already in prison since last August, serving a 3 year sentence from a previous graft case. The First Lady surrendered to the police after the court's verdict on Wednesday. The two had married in 2018.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which Khan founded, said that the sentencing meant the former Prime Minister will also be disqualified for 10 years from holding public office, describing the ruling as "Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled."

Khan himself called the numerous cases as politically motivated, blasting the court's Tuesday decision on his leaking of state secrets alongside his foreign minister and PTI vice-president as bogus. It is believed the three sentences against him will be served concurrently.

The former premier, still with grassroots support, urged the public to "take revenge for every injustice with your vote on February 8 while remaining peaceful" in a statement quoted by the BBC, adding "tell them that we are not sheep that can be driven with a stick.”