Iran pulls out senior IRGC officers, dozens more from Syria - report

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) recalled its senior officers from Syria, and will now rely on regional proxies, five security sources told Reuters.

The decision came amid increased targeted strikes, blamed on Israel, in the region. According to the report, Tehran was also particularly reluctant to be drawn into an all-out war in the Middle East.

A senior regional security official briefed by Tehran, told Reuters that dozens of middle-ranking officers were also pulled out, describing it as a "reduction of forces."

IRGC will reportedly rely more on its allied Shi'ite militias in the area, managing the operations remotely, primarily with the help of Hezbollah.

(Hezbollah Military Media, via AP)

"The Iranians won't abandon Syria but they reduced their presence and movements to the greatest extent," one of the sources told Reuters.

Further clarifying the "downsizing," it was described as helping Tehran "avoid being pulled into the Israel-Gaza War," but that the change would not impact IRGC operations.

The report concluded that an "intelligence breach," possibly in the Syrian security forces, were to blame for the precise alleged Israeli strikes, and reiterated that the operations were not over, but a new recruitment drive from Afghanistan and Pakistan was underway for fighters to deploy in Syria.

Following a drone attack that killed three American soldiers stationed in Jordan, blamed on Iranian-backed militias, tensions reached higher between the U.S. and Iran.