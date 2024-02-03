Pakistani court hands 4th sentence to former PM Imran Khan on unlawful marriage

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday was found guilty of unlawful marriage. He and his wife were sentenced to seven years in prison and given a fine, the fourth ruling against him leading up to Pakistan's elections on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Khan and his wife First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison for allegedly selling state gifts that they'd receive while in office.

"After hours of rushed hearings at court, no cross examination of witnesses, and no due process - a mockery of the law," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a political party the former prime minister had founded, said in a statement.

"With the way these trials are being conducted, there will be a huge question mark on the February 8th elections. This is a test case for Pakistan's higher judiciary," it added.

Pakistani courts had also ruled against the popular leader in a corruption case, with a three year sentence, as well as for allegedly leaking state secrets, getting 10 years.

Khan himself spoke out against the numerous, saying they were politically motivated. It had previously been reported that the sentences would be served concurrently.