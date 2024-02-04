UK, U.S. strike 36 Houthi targets in Yemen following continued attacks

The United States and its coalition of allies conducted additional strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, in response to months of continuous illegal attacks on international shipping.

"These strikes are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their reckless and destabilizing attacks against U.S. and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea," the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin said in a statement.

The targets were described by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), as "multiple underground storage facilities, command and control, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters."

"These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capabilities used to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on U.S. and U.K. ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM explained.

The strikes were carried out by CENTCOM forces, alongside the UK Armed Forces, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, as part of the Operation Prosperity Guardian coalition.

In addition to the joint coalition strikes in Yemen, the U.S. conducted its own operation over the weekend, which targets other Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, as retaliatory strikes for killing three American soldiers in Jordan.