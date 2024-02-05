Pro-Palestinian American pornstar sparks controversy with visit to Iran

American porn actress Whitney Wright has stirred controversy with her recent visit to Tehran, during which she made comments regarding Iran's modesty laws and the safety risks faced by women.

Known for her pro-Palestinian stance during the Israel-Hamas conflict, Wright's statements have drawn backlash from Iranian women's rights activists and some sections of the public.

During her visit, Wright shared a photograph of herself in modest clothing at the now-abandoned U.S. embassy in Iran, criticizing political dissidents for not obeying Iran's modesty laws.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "If you respect the law, you will be safe in Iran." The embassy, abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis, is currently run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

However, Wright's visit has sparked criticism for her comments and choice of location. Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad reported Wright's remarks, emphasizing the safety risks faced by Iranian women and the role of political dissidents in enforcing modesty laws.

Alinejad responded to Wright's comments, saying, "Iranian women don’t want to obey a discriminatory law. Rosa Parks stood up against racist laws in America and became a symbol of resistance. We the women of Iran want to be like Rosa Parks and not Whitney Wright."

While Wright denied endorsing the Iranian regime, Iran International reported that she posted a picture of former IRGC-QF commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both killed in a U.S. drone strike. Additionally, she criticized Iranian authorities for not featuring pictures of Palestinian "revolutionaries" like Ghassan Kanafani or PFLP terrorists George Habash and Leila Khaled.

Iranian state media Tasnim News quoted an individual familiar with the incident, stating that Wright "had not been invited by any organization and traveled to Tehran on her own after obtaining a visa." The report mentioned that her visa was issued without awareness of the nature of her work.

Wright's work in pornography is considered a crime in Iran and could carry the death sentence. The U.S. State Department has warned Americans to avoid travel to Iran, emphasizing the risk of wrongful detention.

Iran's regime has a history of enforcing conservative dress codes and punishing those who violate them.