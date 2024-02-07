Pakistan: Double bombing kills at least 22 on eve of elections

At least 22 people were killed and over 37 wounded on Wednesday after two separate blasts in southwestern Pakistan's Baluchistan province, according to local officials.

On the eve of a turbulent national election vote, the bombings targeted an office for an Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party candidate in Killa Saifullah and another office about 75 miles east for an independent candidate in Pishin district.

The Pishin district was attacked by an improvised explosive device (IED), Caretaker information minister for Balochistan province Jan Achakzai told AFP, who reported 12 people were killed and 25 wounded at the campaign office 30 miles from the city of Quetta.

According to the report, a second IED detonated in the city of Killa Saifullah, where Achakzai said there were at least 10 people were killed and 12 wounded, adding "The incident took place in the main bazaar of the city area, where the election office of the JUI-F was targeted."

(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistan's national election, marred with unrest amid several court cases leveled against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and provinces like Baluchistan that have been regularly targeted by terror attacks, multiple security incidents had already occurred with at least two candidates short dead and dozens more targeted.

As such, Pakistan deployed over half a million security officers across the country ahead of the elections. But there have also been reported allegations of pre-poll rigging, particularly against Khan's political party.