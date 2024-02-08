Facebook, Instagram accounts of Iran's Khamenei suspended

Meta banned all the accounts belonging to the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from its platforms, including his English and Persian accounts on Instagram and Facebook. These accounts were removed, per Meta, due to repeated violations of the social media giant's Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy.

The religious leader was still free to post on Elon Musk's X platform, where all of his latest messages hit the familiar notes, demonizing Israel and extolling Hamas amid a war between the Jewish state and the Palestinian terrorist group sparked by the October 7 atrocities.

Iran is an Islamic theocracy defined by brutal repression of its own people, ruthless expansionism abroad and vicious antisemitism, including Holocaust denial. It is the main benefactor of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, two jihadist groups attacking Israel and seeking its destruction.