Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Hezbollah's secretary general, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) chief, during separate meetings in Beirut.

"The latest political and security developments in the region, especially in the region, were reviewed. The Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and the rest of the fronts of the axis of resistance. Discussions took place about the near future of the situation in Lebanon and the region," Hezbollah said in a statement, adding that the Iranian delegation includes its ambassador to Beirut.

The Iranian foreign minister also met with Lebanese prime minister, Najib Mikati, to emphasize Iran's support for Lebanon's security.

"There were those who tried to stir up discord between the government and the people on one side and the resistance on the other side, but they failed. We thank you for your support for the people and the Palestinian resistance," Mikati said.

(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

"The developments in the Gaza Strip are moving towards a political solution to the crisis, but [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu sees the continuation of the war as a solution, in order to save himself," the Lebanese prime minister claimed.

The Iranian foreign minister also met in Beirut with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the PIJ Secretary-General. During the trip, barrages were launched from Lebanese territory toward Israel.

At the start of the weekend, there were two suspected Israeli attacks in Syria, with targets reportedly being Iranian-backed militias.