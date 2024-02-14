Iran's Oil Minister says 'terrorists' sabotage main gas pipeline network

Iran's Oil Minister, Javad Owji, declared on Wednesday that two explosions along the country's primary south-north gas pipeline network were deliberate acts of sabotage perpetrated by "terrorists."

Speaking to state TV, Owji revealed that the incidents occurred at 1 a.m. local time and targeted segments of the national gas transmission pipelines.

"We anticipated such acts of sabotage around the anniversary of the Iranian revolution (February 11) and quickly changed the configuration of the transmission network to counter the enemy’s objective to cause gas outages in major provinces," Owji stated.

While confirming the sabotage, Owji reassured the public that the impact was contained, with only villages near the affected pipeline experiencing gas outages. He assured swift repairs, noting that service would be restored later in the day.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting broader disruptions, the dispatching director of the National Iranian Gas Company clarified that the incident did not result in gas cuts to industries and offices in several provinces.

AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani

He clarified that any temporary restrictions were part of pre-planned maintenance activities and not a direct consequence of the sabotage.

Owji referenced a previous incident on February 11, 2011, describing it as another act of sabotage that led to temporary gas outages in multiple regions.