CENTCOM intercepts large weapons shipment from Iran bound for Houthis

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday reported the interception of a weapons shipment originating from Iran and bound for Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The shipment was described as "advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid," consisting of ballistic missile components, drones, explosives and other military equipment.

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr, assigned to CENTCOM Naval Forces, "located the vessel and boarded it in the Arabian Sea," according to the statement.

On board were "over 200 packages that contained medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives, unmanned underwater/surface vehicle (UUV/USV) components, military-grade communication and network equipment, anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies, and other military components."

U.S. CENTCOM

CENTCOM pointed out in its statement that such shipments, whether directly or indirectly, violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216, which was extended and renewed in resolutions 2675 and 2707.

“This is yet another example of Iran’s malign activity in the region, ” CENTCOM commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla, said in the statement.

“Their continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis is in direct violation of international law and continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce," Kurilla stated.

"CENTCOM is committed to working with our allies and partners to counter the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region by all lawful means including U.S. and U.N. sanctions and through interdictions," the statement concluded.