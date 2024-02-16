U.S. cyberattack targets suspected Iranian spy ship near Yemen - report

A suspected Iranian spy ship in the Red Sea area was the target of an American cyberattack, three U.S officials told NBC News on Thursday night.

According to the report, the cyberattack occurred more than a week ago and was part of U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration’s response to a drone attack by Iranian-backed militias that killed three American soldiers in Jordan last month.

MV Behshad, an Iranian ship on the U.S. military’s radar, was the target according to one of the NBC sources, but the other two declined to disclose that information. American authorities officially declined to comment on the report.

The sources were able to disclose that the targeted ship provided information to the Houthis for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea area, but did not specify whether the Iranians were also helping in the attacks on U.S. and UK naval forces.

The operation, according to the NBC report, intended to “inhibit the Iranian ship’s ability to share intelligence with Houthi rebels,” amid ongoing missile and drone attacks on cargo and naval forces in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden area.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, previously told NBC that the Behshad was in the Red Sea “to combat the piracy activities.” Since January, ship tracking data showed the Iranian vessel to be on the African side of the narrow Bab al-Mandab Strait between Yemen and Djibouti.