Iran's rise as global arms supplies worries U.S. - report

The United States and its allies in the Middle East, Ukraine and beyond are concerned with Iran's growing role at the international global arms market, The Wall Street Journal said on Friday.

One of Iran’s top arms exports, a Shahed suicide drone, designed to carry explosives and crash into its target, was used in the attack by Iraqi militia that killed three American service members in Jordan earlier in January, U.S. officials said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1757140172997570603 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The transformation of the industry, boosted by Russia’s "purchase of thousands of drones that altered the battlefield in Ukraine, has helped Tehran scale up its support of militia allies in Middle East conflicts," read the report, referring to the Israel-Hamas war, Iran-backed groups' attacks in Iraq and Syria and Houthis' hostilities in the Red Sea.

Export of Iranian technologies and demonstration of their efficacy during fighting is said to have shifted the asymmetric warfare, giving a substantial advantage to the non-state actors, like Iranian proxies.

(Armée iranienne via AP)

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday reported intercepting a weapons shipment originating from Iran and bound for Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The shipment was described as "advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid," consisting of ballistic missile components, drones, explosives and other military equipment.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1757471833320808684 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• CENTCOM intercepts large weapons shipment from Iran bound for Houthis >>

• CIA, FBI chiefs make snap visits to Israel >>

• U.S. cyberattack targets suspected Iranian spy ship near Yemen - report >>