Israel blew up 2 major pipelines in Iran this week - report

Israel carried out covert attacks on two major gas pipelines inside Iran this week, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two Western officials and a military strategist affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.

“This shows that the covert networks operating in Iran have expanded their target list and advanced beyond just military and nuclear sites,” said Shahin Modarres, a Rome-based security analyst focused on the Middle East. “It’s a major challenge and reputation blow for Iran’s intelligence and security agencies.”

The sabotage targeted several points along two main gas pipelines in the provinces of Fars and Chahar Mahal Bakhtiari, while the disruption in service stretched to homes and facilities in at least five provinces across the country.

One of the pipelines, the report said, runs all the way to Astara, a city adjacent to Iran’s northern border with Azerbaijan.

“The level of impact was very high because these are two significant pipelines going south to north,” said Homayoun Falakshahi, a senior energy analyst at Kpler, was quoted by NYT as saying. “We have never seen anything like this in scale and scope.”

