Iran unveils new air defense weaponry - state media

Iran demonstrated new weaponry on Saturday, including what it said was the locally made Arman anti-ballistic missile system and the Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system, said the official IRNA news agency. Saturday’s unveiling ceremony of the two vehicle-mounted systems was held in the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

"With the entry of new systems into the country's defense network, the air defense capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran will increase significantly," said IRNA.

The Arman missile system is said to be able to "simultaneously confront six targets at a distance of 120 to 180 km", while the Azarakhsh missile system "can identify and destroy targets up to a range of 50 km with four ready-to-fire missiles."

The announcement comes amid tensions across the Middle East, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis attacking vessels linked to the United States, UK and Israel in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. and its allies in the Middle East are concerned with Iran's growing role at the international global arms market, The Wall Street Journal said on Friday. The transformation of the industry, boosted by Russia’s "purchase of thousands of drones that altered the battlefield in Ukraine, has helped Tehran scale up its support of militia allies in Middle East conflicts," read the report.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

