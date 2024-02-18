Iran Quds Force chief's 'diplomacy' stalls attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria

During a recent visit to Baghdad, Esmail Qaani, the head of Iran's elite Quds, reportedly succeeded in convincing armed groups aligned with Tehran to halt attacks on U.S. forces, according to multiple Iranian and Iraqi sources speaking to Reuters.

Qaani met with representatives of these armed groups at Baghdad airport on January 29, less than two days after the U.S. accused them of involvement in the killing of three U.S. soldiers at the Tower 22 outpost in Jordan.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that Qaani emphasized the risks of provoking the U.S., warning of potential consequences such as retaliatory strikes on their leaders and vital infrastructure, or even direct retaliation against Iran.

According to the sources, most groups complied with Qaani's request to cease attacks on U.S. forces. Kataib Hezbollah, a prominent militia, announced the suspension of its operations the following day. However, one smaller group, Nujaba, opted to continue attacks, arguing that U.S. forces would only leave through forceful means.

Since Qaani's intervention, there have been no reported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, a significant contrast to the surge in violence witnessed in previous weeks amid Israel's conflict in Gaza.

(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

"Aware of the risks, Qaani's direct involvement was instrumental in persuading Kataib Hezbollah to de-escalate tensions," acknowledged a senior commander from an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group.

Qaani's cautious approach during his visit, remaining confined to the airport, reflects Tehran's concerns about potential targeting, reminiscent of the strike that killed his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, four years earlier.

While Qaani's diplomatic efforts yielded positive results, not all Iraqi groups consented to de-escalation, highlighting the complexities of the region's geopolitical landscape.