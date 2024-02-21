Iran says Israel is behind 'plot' against gas pipelines - report

Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji on Wednesday accused Israel of being responsible for the attack on Iranian gas pipelines that occurred earlier in February, reported semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Two explosions hit Iran's main south-north gas pipeline network and were initially described by Owji as a "terrorist act of sabotage."

"The enemy intended to disrupt households' gas supplies, but within two hours our colleagues worked to counter the Israeli plot which only damaged several pipes," stated Owji.

Earlier report by The New York Times, citing two Western officials and a military strategist affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), suggested that Israel carried out covert attacks on the two major gas pipelines in Iran.

The incident is said to highlight that the covert networks operating in the country have expanded their target list and advanced beyond just military and nuclear sites.

If true, the attack constitutes a major repetitional blow in the face of Iranian security and intelligence services, said Shahin Modarres, a Rome-based security analyst focused on the Middle East.

Earlier in December, an Israel-linked hacking activist group known as 'Gonjeshke Darande' or 'Predatory Sparrow' responsibility over a cyberattack that paralized 70 percent of gas stations across Iran.

