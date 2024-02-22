Iran's election season begins amidst controversy and increased female influence

As Iran gears up for its parliamentary elections, scheduled for March 1, the country finds itself in the midst of a charged political atmosphere following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the subsequent nationwide protests.

This election marks the first since Amini's death, which sparked outrage and renewed calls for political change in the country.

The candidate list for Iran’s 290-seat parliament has been announced, revealing a record number of contenders vying for seats in the legislative chamber.

State television reported that 15,200 candidates are set to compete for the four-year term, a significant increase from previous elections. This surge in candidates comes amidst growing discontent and calls for reform following the violent crackdown on the 2022 protests, where over 500 people lost their lives and thousands were arrested.

Mahsa Amini's death on September 16, 2022, while in police custody for allegedly violating Iran’s strict headscarf law, served as a catalyst for the protests that erupted across the nation. The demonstrations quickly evolved into a broader movement demanding political change and an end to the rule of Iran's clerical establishment.

Associated Press

In a notable development, the candidate list includes a record number of women, with 1,713 female candidates participating in the parliamentary race. This marks a significant increase from the 819 women who competed in the previous election, highlighting a growing desire for gender diversity and representation in Iran's political landscape.

The Guardian Council, Iran's election watchdog, has approved the qualified candidates, paving the way for the election process to proceed. The council, composed of clerical members appointed by the supreme leader, plays a crucial role in vetting candidates and ensuring adherence to Iran's political and religious standards.

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Among the notable candidates are current parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who seeks reelection from his hometown constituency, and incumbent assembly member President Ebrahim Raisi, who will vie for a seat in South Khorasan province.

In addition to the parliamentary elections, Iran will also witness contests for the Assembly of Experts, an all-cleric advisory body responsible for monitoring the supreme leader and selecting his successor.

(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

With Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's advancing age, the outcome of these elections holds significant implications for Iran's future leadership.