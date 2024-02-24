CENTCOM says Houthi attack caused large oil spill, risk for worse environmental 'disaster'

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday morning reported on earlier strikes against Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles, and confirmed “significant” damage caused to a UK-owned bulk carrier earlier in the week.

The Iranian-backed Houthis prepared seven anti-ship cruise missiles, aimed toward the Red Sea, which CENTCOM determined “presented an imminent threat” to merchant vessels and the naval ships in the area.

CENTCOM therefore destroyed the missiles in self-defense in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, stating “These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

Overnight, it was also confirmed by CENTCOM that M/V Rubymar was attacked by the “Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.” The Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer and transiting through the Red Sea shipping lane.

“The unprovoked and reckless attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists caused significant damage to the ship, which caused an 18-mile oil slick,” CENTCOM announced in its statement.

The statement described the commercial vessel as anchored but slowly taking on water after the Houthi attack. According to CENTCOM, the fertilizer contents “could spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster.”

“The Houthis continue to demonstrate disregard for the regional impact of their indiscriminate attacks, threatening the fishing industry, coastal communities, and imports of food supplies,” the U.S. military concluded.