CENTCOM says 2 suicide drones were shot down in Red Sea area

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday morning reported that two one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down in the southern Red Sea area, which occurred the night before.

In addition, CENTCOM confirmed the Iranian-backed Houthis launched on Saturday an anti-ship ballistic missile "likely targeting" an American flagged and owned commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

CENTCOM said the UAVS were identified by its forced which determined that the suicide drones "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessel and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region."

In addition to the two that were shot down in self-defense, a third UAV crashed due to an assessed "in-flight failure."

The U.S.-flagged and owned M/V Torm Thor ship was described as the likely target for the Houthi attack on Saturday. CENTCOM said the missile impacted the water and the chemical/oil tanker vessel sustained no damage, or injuries to its crew.

Last week, the Houthis struck M/V Rubymar causing significant damage to the UK-owned bulk carrier which also resulted in a massive 18-mile oil slick leaking into the Red Sea area.