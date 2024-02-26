Iran diluted 60% enriched uranium while increasing total stockpile - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday that Iran’s nuclear stockpile of 60% enriched uranium has shrunk to 121.5 kilograms (kg), down from 128.3 kg at the end of last year.

According to a confidential report to UN member states seen by Reuters, the Islamic Republic diluted some 31.8 kg of uranium enriched to stockpile 97.9 kg of uranium enriched to 20%.

However, the IAEA also noted that the total amount of stockpiled uranium is 27 times the limit set out in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran nuclear deal that former US president Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018.

Since last November, the total amount of uranium stockpiled has risen by 1,038.7 kg up to 5,525.5 kg.

The IAEA is concerned that Iran will easily make the leap from near-weapons grade (60%) to weapons grade (90%), according to AFP, which also reviewed the report.

“Public statements made in Iran regarding its technical capabilities to produce nuclear weapons only increase the director-general’s concerns about the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations,” the report said.

This comes as Israel's war with Hamas and Iran-backed proxies continues. Earlier in February, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warned that the conflict could escalate into a nuclear confrontation.