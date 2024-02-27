CENTCOM destroys Houthi arsenal prepared for launch, UAV in the air

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday morning reported on earlier preemptive strikes in self-defense against Houthi targets, that were prepared for launch towards the Red Sea and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) already in the air.

The Iranian-backed Houthis prepared three unmanned surface vessels (USV), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), and the one-way attack UAV, which CENTCOM determined “presented an imminent threat” to merchant vessels and the naval ships in the area.

The missiles and USVs were identified in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and were destroyed on the ground, while the UAV had already been flying over the Red Sea area.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," CENTCOM concluded.

On Monday, CENTCOM reported that two suicide drones were shot down and the Houthis managed to fire an anti-ship ballistic missile toward an American flag and owned commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

Over the weekend, the Houthis struck the UK-owned M/V Rubymar and caused "significant damage" to the commercial vessel, resulting in an 18-mile oil slick in the Red Sea area.