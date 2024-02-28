CENTCOM, coalition forces shoot down 5 suicide drones in Red Sea area

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday morning updated on earlier preemptive strikes against Houthi targets, shooting down five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Red Sea area.

The UAVs were described as Iranian-funded one-way attack (OWA) drones, also known as suicide drones, and were shot down by U.S. aircraft and a coalition warship.

CENTCOM said the UAVs were identified as originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and were shot down due to a determination “they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy and coalition ships in the region.”

The German frigate Hessen took part in the interception, for the first time since its naval forces joined the coalition forces in the Red Sea area, according to media reports from Germany.

Operation Prosperity Guardian was put together by the United States and its allies as part of coalition to protect the international shipping lanes that go through the Red Sea area, which have come under increased attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, who nevertheless vowed to continue their attacks until the war in Gaza ends.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," CENTCOM concluded its daily update.