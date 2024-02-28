Iran to launch 'Pars 1' satellite onboard Russian Soyuz rocket

Iran’s Communications and Information Technology Minister Issa Zarepour revealed that the Iranian research satellite “Pars 1” will be launched tomorrow, and placed in orbit at an altitude of 310 miles above the Earth’s surface, onboard Russia's Soyuz rocket.

On the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, the Iranian minister spoke to the press and announced the launch, explaining “this launch will be the twelfth launch during the 13th government.”

Zarepour stated that the launch of the “Pars 1” satellite will be carried out by a Russian satellite-carrying rocket Soyuz, as part of the Iranian government’s efforts to expand the scope of its international dealings and interactions, while stressing that the satellite itself was entirely manufactured by local knowledge-based companies.

According to the announcement, “Pars 1” will soon be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit at a distance of 310 miles from Earth.

It was claimed that the "Pars 1" was a research-measurement satellite and its stages of design, manufacture, assembly and testing were carried out by young experts and scientists at the Iranian Space Research Institute.

Last year, Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow and Tehran were speeding up work on a "major new interstate agreement." While the essence of the deal was undisclosed, both parties seek strong strategic alliance and expansion of security and energy cooperation.