Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Iranians to participate in large numbers in the upcoming parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections on Friday.

With 60 million eligible voters expected to cast their ballots, Khamenei emphasized the importance of a strong and fervent electoral turnout to demonstrate the nation's resilience against its perceived enemies.

In a speech addressing first-time voters, Khamenei cautioned that Iran's adversaries are closely monitoring the electoral process and would interpret low voter turnout as a sign of weakness.

He warned that failing to participate could potentially jeopardize the country's security and embolden its enemies.

KHAMENEI.IR / AFP

The parliamentary elections will determine the 290 seats in Iran's Parliament, while the Assembly of Experts election will select 88 members of the key clerical body responsible for appointing and supervising the Supreme Leader.

These elections come amid ongoing tensions between Iran and its regional adversaries, including Israel, which has been engaged in conflicts with Tehran-backed groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.