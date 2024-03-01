Iran kicks off first election since death of Mahsa Amini

Iran on Friday began parliamentary elections, widely seen as a test of the level of the nation's support for the clerical establishment amid growing frustration over economic hardships and repressions. The vote is the first formal measure of public opinion after the nation's 2022-2023 anti-government protests.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called voting a religious duty: "Vote as soon as possible, today the eyes of Iran's friends and ill-wishers are on the [election] results. Make friends happy and disappoint enemies."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763440995360788825 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Heavyweight moderates and conservatives are not participating in the vote, while reformists are calling it an "unfree and unfair election." The race is between hardliners and conservatives, loyal to the ideals of the Islamic revolution.

Iranian activists and opposition groups are promoting the vote boycott, distributing the Twitter hashtags #VOTENoVote and #ElectionCircus on social media.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1761337631772700983 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, a women's rights advocate, has called the election a "sham": "Sanctioning elections is not only a political necessity but also a moral duty. I, alongside the informed people from all over Iran, will stand to declare the illegitimacy of the IR & the divide between the oppressive regime & its people through the sanctioning of sham elections."

Khamenei has accused the country's "enemies" - a term he normally uses for the United States and Israel - of trying to create despair among Iranian voters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763453266833056168 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• "Show strength against to our enemies;" Iran's Supreme Leader urges citizens to vote >>

• Iran to launch 'Pars 1' satellite onboard Russian Soyuz rocket >>

• Iran diluted 60% enriched uranium while increasing total stockpile - IAEA >>