Houthis hit Swiss-owned container ship, causing vessel damage but no injuries

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday morning reported on three incidents with the Iranian-backed Houthis, in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden area.

In one incident, the Swiss-owned M/V MSC SKY II container vessel was struck by two missiles. Another incident apparently did not hit any targets. And CENTCOM preemptively struck two anti-ship cruise missiles.

"Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at M/V MSC SKY II," the incident with the Liberia-flagged and Swiss-owned ship was described by CENTCOM. "One of the missiles impacted the vessel causing damage."

"Initial reports indicate there were no injuries; the ship did not request assistance and continued on its way," the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, CENTCOM said "Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the southern Red Sea. The missile impacted the water with no reported damage or injuries to commercial or U.S. Navy ships."

Toward the end of the day, "CENTCOM forces conducted self-defense strikes against two anti-ship cruise missiles that presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region."

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for merchant and U.S. Navy vessels," the statement concluded about the U.S.-led "Operation Prosperity Guardian" coalition to protect the important shipping lanes from the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.