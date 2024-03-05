Iran executed at least 834 people in 2023, the highest number since 2015, according to a new report published on Monday.

Compiled by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights and France-based Together Against the Death Penalty, the report logged a 43 percent increase since 2022.

The rise comes amid a backlash against widespread protests in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death in 2022, who was in the custody of morality police at the time.

Nine executions were directly tied to attacks against security forces during protests, although the regime also ramped up capital punishment for 471 people on drug-related charges.

“Instilling societal fear is the regime’s only way to hold on to power, and the death penalty is its most important instrument,” Iran Human Rights director Mahmoud Amiry-Moghaddam said in the report.

Among those targeted by Tehran are the Sunni Baluch minority, with 167 victims of the death penalty. At least 22 of the executed were women, the highest number in the past 10 years.

“The inconsistency in the international community’s reaction to the executions in Iran is unfortunate and sends the wrong signal to the authorities,” Amiry-Moghaddam said.

Only 15 percent of the killings were announced by the authorities, with Iran Human Rights verifying the rest independently.