At two individuals have been wounded in an explosion at a refinery in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormuzgan province in southeastern Iran, according to the state Iranian news agency IRNA.

The blast occurred at Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery, as reported by the official IRNA news agency on Thursday.

While details surrounding the incident remain scarce, officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the explosion.

The situation is currently developing, and further updates are expected as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion and assess the extent of the damage.