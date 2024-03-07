At least 2 wounded in explosion at refinery in southeast Iran - report

The blast occurred at Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery, while officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the explosion

i24NEWS
2 min read
This picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014, shows a gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran.
This picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014, shows a gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran.AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

At two individuals have been wounded in an explosion at a refinery in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormuzgan province in southeastern Iran, according to the state Iranian news agency IRNA.

The blast occurred at Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery, as reported by the official IRNA news agency on Thursday. 

Video poster

While details surrounding the incident remain scarce, officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the explosion.

i24NEWS
Oil fields burning off natural gas in Iraq, in a screen capture taken on November 26, 2021.i24NEWS

The situation is currently developing, and further updates are expected as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion and assess the extent of the damage.

This article received 1 comments