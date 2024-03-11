Iran confirms sending humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, confirmed the delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip via Egypt, according to a weekly presser with local news agencies.

“The Egyptian government has also announced in its consultations (with Iran) that sadly the (Israeli) regime does not permit the transit of aid, but this has not prevented Iran from making efforts. Iran has made attempts and has sent aid through Egypt,” Kanaani was quoted as saying.

Though previous Arabic media reports indicated that the Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi rejected a request from his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi for Tehran to carry out such an operation, due to Cairo fearing Iran acquiring a stronger presence in the Gaza Strip.

However, Israel's public broadcaster Kan revealed on Friday that Iran was already operating in the Gaza Strip with footage of the Iranian Red Crescent handing out food with Iran's flag in the background.

According to Kanaani, the Red Crescent societies of both Egypt and Iran coordinated the shipment of Iranian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, via Egyptian ports.

The Iranian foreign minister spokesperson also denounced "the Zionist regime" and blamed it for the grave situation in Gaza, amounting to "genocidal crimes." He also decried "logistical issues" in Jordan and Egypt which limited the distribution of aid.