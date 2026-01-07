Iran protests enter 11th day: Demonstrators seize control of two western cities

The protests against the regime in Iran have reached their 11th day, and they show no signs of stopping. On Wednesday, in a precedent-setting development, two cities in the country's Kurdish province—Abdanan and Malekshahi—fell into the hands of the protesters after security forces withdrew from them.

The official news agencies of the regime in Iran did report deaths in clashes between protesters and security forces, but at the same time continued to deliver reports that contradict reality, in an attempt by the regime to downplay the protests.

Among other things, it was reported today by the "Tasnim" news agency that the bazaar in the city of Tabriz "took a break from activity for several minutes" as a protest against the rise in the exchange rate of the local currency, but according to testimonies from the scene – the shops remained closed all day.

The "Fars" news agency, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, published photos of the bazaar in Tehran, alongside which it was written that the shops were operating as usual. However, as can be seen from these photos, almost all the shops in the bazaar were closed, and there was only sparse pedestrian traffic in the area.

Photos published from the match between Iran's under-23 national team and South Korea's national team in the Under-23 Asian Championship show that the players of Iran's under-23 team refrained from jointly singing the anthem of the Islamic Republic, contrary to the instructions given by the Iranian Football Federation, which required players of all national teams at all levels to sing the anthem of the Islamic Republic together.

Meanwhile, today as well, protests continued at numerous locations across the country. In the Lorestan province in the west of the country, demonstrators were heard calling for the return of the Shah’s heir, Ali Pahlavi, who is currently in exile. The "Iran International" news agency, which opposes the regime, published a video showing a water cannon spraying protesters in an attempt to quell the demonstration.