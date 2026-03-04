'2,500 years cannot be erased by 47 years of terror,' IDF sends direct message to Iranians

The Israel Defense Forces has issued a direct message to the Iranian public, seeking to distinguish between Iran’s ruling authorities and its population as military operations continue across the country.

In a video address delivered in both Hebrew and Persian, IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said the ongoing Israeli–American operation is aimed exclusively at what he described as Iran’s “terrorist regime,” not the Iranian people themselves.

“On Saturday, the State of Israel and the United States launched a precise operation against the murderous Iranian terrorist regime,” Defrin said. “It is important that you know: our offensive is solely targeting the regime.”

Addressing the Iranian population directly, Defrin accused Tehran’s leadership of spreading regional violence, supporting armed proxy groups, and repressing its own citizens. He said the regime’s actions had dragged Iran and the wider region into what he called an unnecessary war.

According to the IDF spokesperson, Israeli and U.S. forces have already killed dozens of senior regime figures and struck hundreds of targets across Iran. He said the campaign would continue until what Israel views as the threat from the Iranian leadership is removed.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2029148191619194897 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Defrin urged civilians to stay away from military facilities and to follow safety instructions published on the IDF’s official Persian-language channels, stressing that civilian lives should not be endangered by the conflict.

“By standing firm, you are leading the world’s struggle against darkness,” he said, closing his remarks with a message of solidarity. “Two thousand five hundred years of magnificent culture cannot be erased by 47 years of dark terror. May the spring bring freedom, and may light overcome darkness.”