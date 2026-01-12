544 dead, over 10,600 arrested in Iran as Trump says Tehran sought talks | LIVE BLOG

New figures released today by Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA) say at least 544 people have been killed during nationwide protests in Iran over the past 15 days, including eight children, with more than 10,681 people arrested and transferred to prisons.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier today that Iran contacted the United States yesterday to propose another round of negotiations. “The leaders of Iran called yesterday; they want to negotiate,” Trump said, adding that “a meeting is being set up.”

Trump warned that Washington may act before any talks take place, saying he is receiving “hourly briefings” and that “very strong options” are under review by the military. He also said Iran’s leaders “rule through violence” and warned of a severe response if U.S. interests are targeted.

“I’m getting hourly briefings, and we will make a determination. I’m not going to say when, where, or how we would act," the President said.

Asked if he was concerned with Iran targeting military and commercial bases if the U.S. strikes, Trump said: “If they do that we’ll consider things targets that they wouldn’t believe. If they do that we will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”

Iran has also been engulfed in an internet blackout for at least 84 hours, according to cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks.

Asked if he was sending Starlink to Iran to help with internet blackouts, Trump responded: “We’re going to be talking about that. We may get the internet going… I may speak to Elon, because as you know he’s very good at that kind of thing. He’s got a very good company. So I may speak to Elon Musk.”

