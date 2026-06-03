After months of postponement, Iran sets a date for Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession and expects millions

Iranian authorities are preparing to hold the funeral ceremony for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in mid-June. This follows a series of postponements of the funeral date since his death in the opening strikes of the war late last February.

According to reports, the city of Tehran has begun preparations to organize large public ceremonies. They are also expected to announce an official three-day mourning, with funeral ceremonies expected to last for more than 24 hours.

The information indicated that additional memorial ceremonies will be held in Qom and Mashhad. The burial ceremony itself is expected to take place in Mashhad, one of the most prominent religious cities in the country.

Iranian authorities expect that between 15 and 20 million people will participate in the funeral ceremonies, in addition to delegations and figures arriving from several countries, including India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. This is said to be one of the main reasons for the delay in setting the date for the funeral in recent days.

The Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official final announcement regarding the exact date of the funeral ceremony, but it has been suggested that preparations have entered their final stages in anticipation of holding the event in the coming weeks.