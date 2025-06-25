After Trump, Israel confirms assessment that Iran's nuclear program set back by 'many years'

Recommended -

The White House cited an assessment by the Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) that the damage caused by Israeli and American attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities set the Islamic Republic back by "many years" on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office later confirmed this by releasing the IAEC statement, on behalf of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC). "The devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, has set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years. The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."

US President Donald Trump earlier suggested that Israel had boots on the ground assessing the damage at the Fordow nuclear facility, saying: "You know they have guys that go in there, after the hit, and they say it was total obliteration."

While Israeli officials denied boots on the ground, Iran's foreign ministry also confirmed that the nuclear sites had been "badly damaged" by the US strikes.

Trump, when asked about whether those on the ground were Americans or Israelis, reiterated that the Fordow site had been "obliterated."

A senior official at the Defense Intelligence Agency, the intelligence arm of the Pentagon, said that the assessment was a "preliminary" and "low confidence assessment – not a final conclusion." He said the Pentagon "will continue to be refined as additional intelligence becomes available. We have still not been able to review the actual physical sites themselves, which will give us the best indication. We are working with the FBI and other authorities to investigate the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.”