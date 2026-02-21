Anti-regime protests resume across Iran

Protests against the Islamic regime resume in several locations across Iran on Saturday, in apparent expectation of U.S. military action.

Anti-regime protestors gathered in front of the police station and intelligence office Abdanan, chanting "Death to Khamenei.”

In the streets of Tehran, security forces squared off with student protestors, leaving some injured.

At Amir Kabir University, students chanted “Death to 3 corrupt groups: the Mullahs, the Communists and the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK).”

Footage from the scene showed the students leaving the area, chanting "don't be afraid, we are all together."

According to a report by Iran International, another protest also took place at the Medical University in Mashhad, where students chanted "Freedom."

The death toll from the Islamic regime’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month has been reported in the tens of thousands, with many more still feared dead.

Over a month after the mass killing of demonstrators on January 8-9, talks between the US and Iran remain up in the air, while the American military continues to build up its forces in the region.