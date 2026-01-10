As Iran protests enter 14th day, AG warns 'anyone involved' will face death penalty

As the protests against Iran’s theocratic regime resumed on Saturday evening, the Islamic Republic's Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad warned that anyone caught taking part will be considered an “enemy of God,” a death penalty charge.

“Prosecutors must carefully and without delay, by issuing indictments, prepare the grounds for the trial and decisive confrontation with those who, by betraying the nation and creating insecurity, seek foreign domination over the country,” the statement read. “Proceedings must be conducted without leniency, compassion or indulgence.”

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Saturday that safeguarding security was a "red line" and the military vowed to protect public property, after protesters in Tehran burned a mosque.

Protests demanding an end to the oppressive clerical rule have spread across much of Iran over the last two weeks.

Iranian authorities accuse the U.S. and Israel of fomenting "the riots."