At least 15 dead as Iran’s country-wide protests continue

Protests driven by Iran’s worsening economic crisis and mounting social tensions entered a seventh consecutive night on Saturday, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The organization reports that at least 15 people have been killed since the demonstrations began, including protesters and at least one member of the security forces. Witness accounts and verified footage indicate that law enforcement has used live ammunition in several cities.

The unrest erupted last week in major urban centers hardest hit by soaring inflation and the sharp devaluation of the rial.

It has since spread rapidly, reaching nearly 60 cities across 25 provinces. Videos circulating online show violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces, widespread use of tear gas, and large-scale arrests.

Iranian authorities have tightened controls on information, restricting independent media and disrupting communications, making independent verification difficult. Despite these obstacles, HRANA estimates that more than 580 people have been detained, warning that the true figure is likely higher due to pressure on families and limited access to reliable information.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has publicly dismissed the demonstrators as “troublemakers,” declaring that they should be “put in their place,” a statement widely interpreted as endorsing harsher repression.

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian has sought to ease tensions by opening discussions with representatives of merchants and students, while acknowledging the severity of the country’s economic challenges.

The protests mark one of the most significant waves of unrest since the mass demonstrations of 2022, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, which became a symbol of resistance to state repression.