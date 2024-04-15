At least half of Iranian ballistic missiles failed or crashed prematurely - report

At least half of the ballistic missiles in the Iranian attack against Israel over the weekend failed to launch, failed in flight or crashed before reaching its destination, two U.S. officials confirmed to ABC.

Following the Iranian attack, The Wall Street Journal cited Western officials who believed Israel could respond as early as Monday after the Israeli war cabinet met on Sunday night.

In terms of the Iranian missiles, at least nine penetrated the Israeli air defense system and interception efforts by allies. As a result, two air force bases in Israel were but no significant damage was caused, one of the senior U.S. officials told ABC.

According to the American report, five ballistic missiles hit the Nevatim Air Force Base and damaged a C-130 transport plane, an unused runway and empty storage facilities. While the other four ballistic missiles hit another base in the Negev, there were no reports of significant damage.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Iran's attack on Israel and legislation for a supplemental aid package that’s been stalled during a conversation with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

During the attack, the U.S. intercepted over 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles intended to hit Israel from Iran and Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.