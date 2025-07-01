Baku-Moscow relations continue to sour after death of 2 Azeris in custody

Recommended -

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan continued to sour on Tuesday after Azeri brothers died in Russian custody.

Officials in Azerbaijan said post-mortem reports indicate that the brothers were beaten to death, while Russia has stated that one of the men died of cardiac arrets and that the investigation into the other's death is ongoing.

On Friday, Russian authorities made a slew of arrests related to an unsolved murder case dating back to 2001. Several other Azeris who were arrested have been hospitalized.

Baku has slammed the arrests as evidence of targeting ethnic minorities, with Russia taking days to announce the deaths.

Authorities in Azerbaijan on Monday arrested Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov, two Russian journalists working at a local branch of the Moscow-run Sputnik news, alleging they are FSB agents. A day later, Aytekin Huseynova who worked at Ruptly was also arrested.

Moscow slammed the move and summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador, calling the arrest an attempt to curb freedom of speech.

While nominally allies, Azerbaijan-Russian relations have been complicated since the Soviet Union split up. Russia sided with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 1991, as well as in the second war over the territory in 2020.

In December 2024, Russian air defenses shot down an airplane near the Georgian border, killing 38 Azeris. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was dissatisfied with Putin's apology as insufficient, and ties have further soured since then.