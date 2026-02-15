'Ball is in America’s court': Iran signals willingness to compromise on nuclear deal

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has suggested that Tehran is ready to make concessions in nuclear negotiations with the United States, provided Washington is willing to engage on sanctions.

Speaking to the BBC from Tehran, he said: “The ball is in America’s court to prove they want to make a deal. If they are sincere, I am sure we will be on the way to an agreement.”

Takht-Ravanchi’s comments come amid ongoing debate over which side is responsible for delays in the talks. Iranian officials have emphasized that progress depends on U.S. flexibility, while American representatives have accused Tehran of slowing the process.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva, with Iran represented by Foreign Minister Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by Witkoff and Kushner. Sources indicate that while a final agreement is not yet in sight, modest progress has been made since the first round of talks.

Takht-Ravanchi pointed to Iran’s offer to dilute its 60%-enriched uranium as evidence of willingness to compromise. “We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our programme if they are ready to talk about sanctions,” he said, without clarifying whether Tehran expects partial or full sanctions relief.

He also made clear that “the issue of zero enrichment is not an issue anymore and, as far as Iran is concerned, it is not on the table,” contradicting recent U.S. statements emphasizing a desire for no enrichment.

Iranian officials maintain that the nuclear question remains the primary focus. Other topics, such as ballistic missiles or regional proxies, will only be addressed after an agreement on the nuclear framework is reached.

