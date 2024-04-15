CENTCOM confirms thwarting Houthi-Iran attack on Israel

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) updated Monday morning on its "Defense of Israel Activities," following an unprecedented Iranian attack overnight Saturday.

According to the update, CENTCOM along with U.S. European Command destroyers successfully intercepted over 80 one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles.

The intercepted drones and ballistic missiles originated in both Iran, as well as in Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, and had been intended to strike Israel.

"This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground in Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen prior to their launch," CENTCOM described one of its preemptive activities.

"Iran's continued unprecedented, malign, and reckless behavior endangers regional stability and the safety of U.S. and coalition forces," the U.S. military stated.

"CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security," the statement concluded.

(AP Graphic)

On Sunday, the Israeli military stated that out of 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles that Iran launched none had crossed into Israel. Out of over 120 ballistic missiles launched most were also intercepted, except for a "few" which caused minor damage at the Nevatim Air Force base.