China, Pakistan call for immediate ceasefire in Middle East with 5-point peace plan

China and Pakistan have unveiled a five-point peace initiative aimed at 'restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region.'

The proposal, issued after discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar, urges all sides to stop hostilities between Iran, US, Israel and Gulf States and begin peace talks under international mediation.

The framework demands protection for civilian and non-military infrastructure, warning against continued strikes on energy systems, desalination plants, power networks, and peaceful nuclear facilities.

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Both countries also call for the safeguarding of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the rapid restoration of normal commercial traffic through the waterway.

The plan stresses adherence to the UN Charter, positioning international law and multilateral diplomacy as the foundation for any future settlement.

Islamabad has stepped up its diplomatic engagement in recent days, hosting regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, and supporting indirect communication channels between Washington and Tehran. However, there is no indication so far that mediation efforts have produced a breakthrough.