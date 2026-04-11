As a fragile ceasefire between United States and Iran struggles to stabilize the region, new intelligence assessments point to a potentially destabilizing development: China is reportedly preparing to supply Tehran with advanced air defense systems.

According to US intelligence sources cited by CNN, Beijing is expected to deliver man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) in the coming weeks, should the truce hold long enough to allow such transfers. These shoulder-fired missiles pose a significant threat to low-flying aircraft and were already used during the war.

Officials say China may attempt to route the weapons through third-party countries to obscure their origin, allowing Beijing to maintain plausible deniability. Publicly, China has rejected the allegations, insisting it has not supplied arms to any side and urging Washington to avoid what it called “baseless accusations.”

US intelligence views the reported move as part of a broader effort to help Iran rebuild its military capabilities during the pause in fighting. The concern is compounded by parallel support from Russia, which is believed to have provided intelligence assistance to Tehran, improving its targeting capabilities against US interests in the Middle East.