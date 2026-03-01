CIA intel on Khamenei's location helped Israel time the strike - report

The CIA tracked Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for months and pinpointed his location in central Tehran shortly before the joint American and Israeli attack on Iran, according to people familiar with the operation cited by the New York Times. The intelligence reportedly prompted Washington and Jerusalem to adjust the timing of their strikes to hit a rare meeting of top Iranian officials at a leadership compound in the capital.

According to the report, the agency “zeroed in on the location of perhaps the most important target” as it learned that senior Iranian leaders would convene on Saturday morning and that Khamenei himself would be present. Officials with knowledge of the decisions said the United States and Israel decided to exploit this window to achieve “a critical and early victory, the elimination of top Iranian officials, and the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei.”

The account describes a long-running CIA effort to map Khamenei’s movements and habits, with officials saying the agency had been monitoring him “for months, gaining more confidence about his locations and his patterns.” The CIA then passed what one person briefed on the operation described as “high fidelity” intelligence on Khamenei’s position to Israel, which integrated the information into its own targeting plans.

People cited in the article, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the intelligence and military planning, said Israel used both American and Israeli information to execute an operation it had been preparing for months: the targeted killing of Iran’s senior leadership. The report says this coordination allowed the allies to time their strikes to coincide with the Tehran leadership meeting.