Communications lines go dark across Iran; death toll at 45 with real numbers likely higher

Twelver nights of nationwide protests in Iran have culminated Thursday night, with massive marches on the streets of numerous cities, including Tehran and Mashhad, responding to the call by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to demonstrate. Chants of “Long Live the Shah” and “Death to Khamenei” were heard across the country.

There have been numerous incidents of security forces shooting live rounds at protestors, including in Tehran. Fatalities among protestors have passed the 45 mark, with true numbers likely higher. The internet and phone lines are down.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2009335804657848670 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's late Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, called in a video post on X on for more protests.

“Those of you who were hesitant, join your fellow compatriots on Friday night, and make the crowd even larger so that the regime's repressive power becomes even weaker. I also invite protest leaders to connect with different crowd routes to make each other bigger. I know that despite the internet and communication cuts, you will not abandon the streets. Be assured that victory belongs to you!”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2009519281147461930 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile several airlines cancels their flights to Tehran, including Turkish Airlines and several local carriers.