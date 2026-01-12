EU parliament bans Iranian diplomats and representatives from its facilities

The European Parliament has barred diplomats and representatives of the Iranian regime from accessing its buildings, in response to the ongoing violent crackdown on protests across Iran, Politico reported.

The announcement was made Monday by Parliament President Roberta Metsola in a letter to Members of the European Parliament.

The ban applies to all Parliament sites in Brussels and Strasbourg, as well as the General Secretariat in Luxembourg. Iranian passport holders will be screened at entry, and anyone identified as working for the Tehran regime will be denied access immediately. “The Iranian people can continue to count on this Parliament for support, solidarity, and action,” Metsola wrote in the letter.

The move comes amid growing international condemnation of Iran’s suppression of demonstrations calling for an end to decades of theocratic rule and directly challenging the authority of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Metsola also referenced possible new EU sanctions, which are being considered by the bloc’s diplomatic service. “Those who brave the streets, like the political prisoners still being held, need more than just statements of solidarity,” she said.

Potential measures under discussion include designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and expanding sanctions against individuals responsible for repression, violence, and executions.

Despite communication blackouts and arbitrary arrests, Metsola emphasized that Europe “hears the demands for dignity and freedom” voiced by Iranians, reaffirming the EU’s support for protesters and political prisoners.