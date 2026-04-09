EXCLUSIVE: 'The new Iranian regime is more extreme than its predecessor'

IDF officials told a closed Knesset briefing that "the new Iranian regime that has now come to power is more extreme than its predecessor," first reported Thursday by i24NEWS Knesset correspondent Amiel Yarchi. The officials also highlighted "very impressive military achievements in the operation."

Boaz Bismuth, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said after the briefing that "there is a possibility that the campaign will resume in the coming days," noting that "we are only at an interim."

In addition, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran was on the verge of responding to a recent ceasefire violation, but that Pakistan intervened. He added that the coming hours remain "very critical" for the situation in the region.