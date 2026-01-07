Exiled Iranian Prince calls for unified nationwide protests as unrest spreads

Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has stepped more directly into the country’s unfolding protest movement, urging people across Iran to take part in synchronized demonstrations on Thursday and Friday as unrest enters its second week.

In a video message released in Persian late Tuesday, Pahlavi praised recent protests, particularly those involving Tehran’s historic bazaars, describing them as a sign of growing momentum against the Islamic Republic.

He called on Iranians to gather in large numbers and remain organized, arguing that mass participation has already forced security forces to retreat in some areas and encouraged defections.

Pahlavi asked supporters to begin chanting at exactly 8 p.m. on both evenings, whether in public spaces or from inside their homes. He said future steps would depend on how widely the call is heeded.

Hours later, the prince released a separate statement aimed squarely at Iran’s military and security personnel, urging them to side with protesters rather than the state.

He framed the moment as a turning point, telling uniformed forces they face a historic decision between protecting the population or defending what he described as a collapsing and corrupt system.

Pahlavi also claimed that thousands of individuals linked to the current power structure have quietly joined an opposition coordination platform he launched six months ago.

Meanwhile, opposition activity intensified in Iran’s western regions. Seven Iranian Kurdish political organizations issued a joint appeal for a general strike on Thursday, calling on residents, particularly in Kurdish-majority provinces such as Kermanshah, Ilam, and Lorestan, to escalate pressure on the government. The groups said sustained civil disobedience was necessary to support protesters nationwide.

Reports from the city of Abdanan suggested unusually large crowds took to the streets on Tuesday, with unverified claims circulating that police units had withdrawn or sided with demonstrators.

Human rights monitors say the protests, now reported in more than 90 cities, have resulted in at least 36 deaths and over 2,000 arrests so far. Most of those killed are believed to be demonstrators, though members of the security forces have also been among the dead.

The unrest coincides with a renewed crackdown by Iranian authorities, including the execution of a man accused of spying for Israel.

Rights groups argue that such cases are increasingly used to intimidate dissent and deter opposition, an allegation Tehran rejects.